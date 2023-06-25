Home States Tamil Nadu

Impossible for all parties to fight Lok Sabha polls together: GK Vasan

Further, Vasan said the centre must take action to release 22 fishermen, including the minor, from the Sri Lankan prison. PM Narendra Modi's US visit was a huge success, he opined.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan

Tamil Maanila Congress chief GK Vasan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It is impossible for all political parties to come together and face 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said TMC president GK Vasan on the recent meeting conducted by leaders of non-BJP alliance parties. "The DMK government has created a scenario for the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance to win in 2024.

TMC will organise protests against the DMK government for increasing burden on people. When the ED raids opposition parties in the state, DMK supports it but when the raids are on their party, they respond negatively. It reveals their double-standards," he said, adding that the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance is in favour of minorities.

Further, Vasan said the centre must take action to release 22 fishermen, including the minor, from the Sri Lankan prison. PM Narendra Modi's US visit was a huge success, he opined.

Party developments

TMC will conduct a public meeting at Erode on July 15 to mark the birth anniversary of late CM K Kamaraj. Likewise, on the mark of birth and death anniversary of the late TMC leader GK Moopanar, the party will inaugurate a statue in Salem, Tirunelveli and Ariyalur to commemorate him. This apart, the party will hold a conference for farmers before August in Pudukottai and a public meeting at the end of November to mark the party's anniversary. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2024 Lok Sabha elections GK Vasan TMC BJP DMK AIADMK
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp