Impossible for all parties to fight Lok Sabha polls together: GK Vasan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: It is impossible for all political parties to come together and face 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said TMC president GK Vasan on the recent meeting conducted by leaders of non-BJP alliance parties. "The DMK government has created a scenario for the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance to win in 2024.

TMC will organise protests against the DMK government for increasing burden on people. When the ED raids opposition parties in the state, DMK supports it but when the raids are on their party, they respond negatively. It reveals their double-standards," he said, adding that the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance is in favour of minorities.



Further, Vasan said the centre must take action to release 22 fishermen, including the minor, from the Sri Lankan prison. PM Narendra Modi's US visit was a huge success, he opined.



Party developments



TMC will conduct a public meeting at Erode on July 15 to mark the birth anniversary of late CM K Kamaraj. Likewise, on the mark of birth and death anniversary of the late TMC leader GK Moopanar, the party will inaugurate a statue in Salem, Tirunelveli and Ariyalur to commemorate him. This apart, the party will hold a conference for farmers before August in Pudukottai and a public meeting at the end of November to mark the party's anniversary.

MADURAI: It is impossible for all political parties to come together and face 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said TMC president GK Vasan on the recent meeting conducted by leaders of non-BJP alliance parties. "The DMK government has created a scenario for the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance to win in 2024. TMC will organise protests against the DMK government for increasing burden on people. When the ED raids opposition parties in the state, DMK supports it but when the raids are on their party, they respond negatively. It reveals their double-standards," he said, adding that the TMC-AIADMK-BJP alliance is in favour of minorities. Further, Vasan said the centre must take action to release 22 fishermen, including the minor, from the Sri Lankan prison. PM Narendra Modi's US visit was a huge success, he opined.Party developments TMC will conduct a public meeting at Erode on July 15 to mark the birth anniversary of late CM K Kamaraj. Likewise, on the mark of birth and death anniversary of the late TMC leader GK Moopanar, the party will inaugurate a statue in Salem, Tirunelveli and Ariyalur to commemorate him. This apart, the party will hold a conference for farmers before August in Pudukottai and a public meeting at the end of November to mark the party's anniversary.