Minister PK Sekarbabu launches HR&CE app to monitor works, pooja & schemes

Talking to reporters, Sekarbabu said, “HR and CE officials, priests engaged in ‘Oru kaala poojai’ and temple employees will be using the app.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Saturday launched the HR&CE mobile app to fine-tune works of the department. It will also monitor the progress made in maintenance works in temples, ‘Oru kaala poojai’ in rural temples, spot-inspection of officials and precautionary steps taken ahead of temple festivals, among others.   

Talking to reporters, Sekarbabu said, “HR and CE officials, priests engaged in ‘Oru kaala poojai’ and temple employees will be using the app. There are over 15,000 temples in rural areas and we can easily check whether the poojai is being performed every day using the app. A sum of `2 lakh has been sanctioned to each temple for maintenance works. These works can also be monitored and expedited through the app.”

To a question relating to priests of Chidambaram Natarajar temple, he said, “We are looking at the priests next only to God. But, a few Dikshithars are acting against the law. The department will not go back in taking steps to safeguard the rights of devotees.”

On the sealing of certain temples due to caste issues, Sekarbabu said, “Following the intervention of the department, temples in various places, including Madurai, Kallikudi, Tiruvannamalai, Thenmudiyanur, Thirumalaigiri, Koonandiyur, Iraiyur, Viralimalai, and Veeranampatti, have been opened. Steps are being taken to open other temples too.”

To another query, he said elephants would continue to be part of temples. On opposition from animal lovers that elephants should be only in forests, Sekarbabu said, “The department has been conducting medical checkups for elephants at regular intervals to ensure their wellbeing.”

