Power tariff won’t be hiked for homes in Tamil Nadu: Tangedco

CHENNAI: Union government’s new amendments to electricity rules will not impact households in Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). In a statement released on Saturday, Tangedco clarified that the new amendments stipulate that during evening peak hours, Time of Day (ToD) is set 20% higher than the regular charges. “In the state, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has the exclusive authority to determine electricity charges. Currently, ToD charges are not applicable to households based on the existing tariff,” the power utility said.

A senior official informed TNIE, “According to the tariff that came into effect on September 10, 2022, peak hour charges have been increased from 20% to 25% for commercial high and low tension consumers. However, it was later reduced to 15% only for industries falling under the Low Tension (LT) III B tariff. Additionally, the morning peak hours have been revised from 6 am to 9 am to 6 am to 10 am, while the evening peak hours have been revised from 6 pm to 9 pm to 6 pm to 10 pm.”

Currently, Tangedco does not have ToD meters for Low Tension (LT) consumers. However, the electricity regulatory commission has allowed the power utility to collect an additional 20% charge on the current consumption until the meters are installed. For instance, if an LT consumer uses 100 units of electricity, the power utility will calculate it as 120 units (including an additional 20% for ToD), explained the official, adding Tangedco has no plan to implement ToD charges for domestic-category customers.

Another official added, “An expert panel has already been assigned to prepare a feasibility report for installing ToD meters for LT consumers. Once we receive the panel’s report, we will commence the installation of the meters.”

On the other hand, Ponmalar, a resident of Thirumalisai running an MSME unit, said she is unaware of the ToD meters, as Tangedco is yet to install them in her establishment. She currently pays electricity charges based on a flat rate. Ponmalar shared, “Before September 2022, my electricity bill was Rs 16,000. Now, it has increased to Rs 40,000.” He added, “If ToD meters are installed, my electricity bill may reduce. However, I am uncertain about its effectiveness.”

PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Union government to repeal the new amendments to electricity rules. In a statement, Ramadoss also urged the state government to put pressure on the Centre to repeal them

