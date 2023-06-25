Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 5.6 crore for schools to conduct ‘Tamilkoodal’ thrice this year

The funds were provided by Tamil development department with the intention to create interest in Tamil language.

Published: 25th June 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The school education department has allocated Rs 5.6 crore to 6,218 government high and higher secondary schools to conduct the ‘Tamilkoodal’ event thrice this academic year.

The funds were provided by Tamil development department with the intention to create interest in Tamil language. The initiative aims at helping students learn the language’s history, grammar, literature and about scholars who dedicated their lives to its development. Each school will receive `9,000 to strengthen Tamil Mandrams for the initiative.

According to the order sent by the department to Chief Education Officers, they must instruct headmasters to appoint a PG Tamil teacher as in-charge for organising the event. The schools can decide when to hold the event. However, the CEOs must ensure that it is conducted without fail.

Funds should not be used for any other purpose under any circumstance. The CEOs should also collect receipts for expenditures incurred during the event and send them to the director.

