Three students drown in river: Madras HC grants bail to trust founder, denies relief to school in-charge

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Srirangam Sriman Trust Pattar Gurukulam Padasalai founder Badrinarayanan in a case pertaining to the drowning of three students in Kollidam river in Tiruchy district on May 14, and refused to grant bail to the school in-charge Srinivasarav alias Srinivasan.



Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan passed the order in a joint petition filed by Badrinarayanan and Srinivasan. Considering the fact that Badrinarayanan was not actively involved in the day-to-day activities of the students, the court said the custodial interrogation of Badrinarayanan is not required and granted him bail. However, he was asked to report daily to Srirangam police station for a period of four weeks.



The court further said Srinivasan's negligence may have caused the death of Hariprasath, Vishnu Prasath, and Saisurya Abraham, and hence, his custodial interrogation is required in this case and the court is not inclined to grant him anticipatory bail.



The prosecution counsel had informed the court that on May 14, three students went to take a bath at Kollidam River and they were swept away by the tide. Originally, the case was registered under 174 CrPC, but later altered as 304 (a) IPC and 75 of the JJ Act by the Sriramgam police. The petitioners' counsel told the court that the children died due to unexpected floods and heavy flow of water in the river.

