Use Rs 2 crore for pen memorial, buy pen for kids for Rs 80 crore: EPS

 On Chief Minister MK Stalin taking part in the meeting of opposition leaders in Bihar, Palaniswami said, “Stalin is unable to save Tamil Nadu and its people.

Published: 25th June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, EPS

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SALEM: DMK should not waste people’s money building a pen memorial for former chief minister M Karunanidhi at such a huge cost and instead use it for a better purpose, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday.

He was speaking after taking part in flag hoisting events organised by the party at four places in Nangavalli area of Salem district. “The DMK has been in power for two years, but not achieved any feat. Now, the party is building a pen memorial in the Bay of Bengal at a cost of Rs 82 crore. The government can, instead, build a memorial at the cost of `2 crore elsewhere and spend Rs 80 crore to procure pens for schoolchildren. Why should the government waste tax-payers’ money like this?”

 On Chief Minister MK Stalin taking part in the meeting of opposition leaders in Bihar, Palaniswami said, “Stalin is unable to save Tamil Nadu and its people. How can he play a role in deciding the next Prime Minister of India?”

Palaniswami said, “Roads in several villages were blacktopped by our government, and TN was honoured as the state with the most backtopped roads in India,” he said.

