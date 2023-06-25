Vegetable prices rise as arrival falls in Madurai

MADURAI: The quantity of vegetables arriving in the district has reduced by more than 50% following off-seasonal rain in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. As a result, prices of vegetables, especially of tomatoes and green chilly, have seen a moderate rise. While the cost of tomatoes has gone over Rs 50, green chilies of lesser quality are sold at around Rs 140 in the Madurai Central Market.
Straight after the summer season, the quantity of vegetables arriving at Mattuthavani market has been inconsistent. Owing to excessive availability, prices of tomatoes have dipped to Rs 5 per kg since the last week of May. Many farmers decided to stop harvesting to prevent further loss. However, in the past couple of days, the prices have surged.
N Chinnamayan, president of Central Market All Traders Federation, said, "Arrival of tomatoes and green chilli from local cultivators has slumped after rain. Only 25% of tomatoes are being provided by local cultivators, while the remaining is from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka markets. The rain has spoiled crops there too. Currently, the Madurai market is receiving 48 tonnes of tomatoes a day instead of 100 tonnes during the normal season. The decline has increased a tomato-box of 15 kg above Rs 500- Rs 700. If the market demand is high, prices may rise further."
He also added that due to the pest attacks on green chilli crops, local cultivators are only sending one tonne a day instead of the usual five tonnes. "Other vegetables would also witness the steep price hike until the next harvest season commences in July," he added.
Box: Prices soar
Vegetable Cost (per kg)
Tomato - Rs 50
Green Chilly - Rs 120 - 140
Broad beans - Rs 80-Rs 100
Shallots - Rs 70 - Rs 80
Ginger - Rs 90-Rs 210
Beans - Rs 70- Rs 80
Brinjal - Rs 50
Big onion- Rs 10 - 30
Bitter gourd Rs 70 - 80
Potato - Rs 30
Source: Mattuthavani central vegetable Market
