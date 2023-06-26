30,000 devotees witness Jalakandeswarar temple's consecration in Vellore

Home States Tamil Nadu

On Sunday morning, the temple grounds echoed with the conclusion of the fourth phase of pujas.

Representational image of a temple. ( Photo| Special Arrangement )

VELLORE: The fourth Maha Kumbabhishekam of the Sri Akilandeswari Sametha Sri Jalakandeswarar Temple, situated in the Vellore Fort complex, was celebrated with great pomp and devotion on Sunday. The Superintendent of Police N Manivannan told TNIE that a footfall of 30,000 devotees was recorded.

The temple, which comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), celebrates its  Kumbabhishekam after almost every 15 years, with the last ceremony on July 10, 2011. The first ever Kumbabhishekam was conducted on July 8, 1982, while the second was witnessed on July 11, 1997. The ceremony was ordained by 175 Sivacharyas, under the guidance of  Kanchipuram's K Rajappa Sivacharya and AV Swaminatha Sivacharya, Mayavaram Sivapuram Vedic School Principal.

On Sunday morning, the temple grounds echoed with the conclusion of the fourth phase of pujas. Subsequently, a sacred ritual followed, where holy water cascaded upon the gopurams, including the Raja Gopuram and the Vimana Gopuram. Sripuram Sreenarayani Peedam Srishaktiamma poured holy water on the ceremonial kalasam atop the Raja Gopuram, while Mahadevamalai Mahananda Siddhar Swami, President of Srijalakandeswarar Temple Dharamasthapan, performed the kalasam ritual at the Vimana Gopuram.

To ensure the safety of the devotees and the smooth functioning of the ceremony, 600 police personnel, led by SP Manivannan, were deployed in and around the temple premises.

