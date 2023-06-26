Home States Tamil Nadu

A week after sewage overflow, Villupuram residents say officials yet to take action

Published: 26th June 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Stagnant water that overflowed from the drain into a local's house. (Photo | Sriram R, EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Residents of Shanmuga Nagar in Villupuram have been busy draining out sewage water mixed with human faeces for the past week after officials allegedly failed to repair the underground drains in the area that have been blocked due to the rains. The water stagnation has resulted in the spread of diseases, said residents.

S Mubarak (35), a resident whose house is flooded with sewage water, said, "We complained to the municipality five days ago, but no action was taken. Telling the DMK ward councillor is of no avail. Our ward is the same as Villupuram's minister and if this is the situation here, what of other wards? The situation is the same in other areas like Kesavan Nayakkar street and Vandimedu."

Mubarak said the nearby underground sewage tank has been overflowing for over a week. "We could not even stay for two minutes because of the unbearable stench. The municipal commissioner and UGD officials are lazy and we are scared of infection spreading to our family members," he added. Official sources from the municipality told TNIE that action will be taken to address the issue.

