AIADMK could not come to power in 2021 due to traitors: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Addressing party cadres at Melur near Omalur, Palaniswami said, "After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK faced its first assembly election in 2021.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami taking part in an event at Melur in Salem district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM:  AIADMK lost its chance to win the 2021 Assembly election and come to power because of traitors. Those traitors have now been expelled from the party, said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Addressing party cadres at Melur near Omalur, Palaniswami said, “After the demise of J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK faced its first assembly election in 2021. At that time, opponents said the party had split into three and that it had no future. Despite this, AIADMK won in 66 constituencies.

We lost the chance to win because there were some traitors in the party. AIADMK cadres know who those traitors are. The traitors have been expelled, and AIADMK will return to the growth path and wrest power.”

“Chief minister MK Stalin made several attempts to paralyse and destroy the AIADMK. But all those efforts have been foiled with the help of AIADMK cadres. After this, nobody can do anything against AIADMK.” he added.

“Tamil Nadu excelled in all departments under AIADMK rule, and received many awards at the national level. We received 140 awards in the local body administration alone. How many awards has the DMK government won in the last two years. All departments are deteriorating and corruption is rampant. Tamil Nadu is currently at the forefront of corruption in India. This regime will fall soon,” Palaniswami added.

