Chennai colleges to increase B.Com, BBA and BCA seats by 20 per cent as demand grows

A majority of colleges in Chennai are planning to increase seats only for subjects which are in demand.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Most arts and science colleges are looking to increase intake in B.Com, BBA and BCA by up to 20% as they are the courses in most demand this year. Recently, the higher education department had allowed government colleges to increase seats by 20%, while aided and self-financing colleges could hike by 15% and 10% respectively.

A majority of colleges in Chennai are planning to increase seats only for subjects that are in demand. College officials said this year demand for commerce and computer science-related courses has increased. 
“The demand for undergraduate basic science courses like mathematics and physics has declined rapidly in the last two years. We are struggling to fill even 70% of seats in basic science courses, so there is no point in increasing seats in these subjects,” said the principal of a self-financing college.

Madras Christian College has plans to increase seats in B.Com. “We have 350 seats in B.Com and almost all the seats are full. As there is huge demand for B.Com, we will increase seats for the course,” said Paul Wilson, principal of the college. He further added that they have plans to hike seats in Bachelor in computer application (BCA) also.

Though the state government has extended the last date for admission to June 30, colleges are sceptical of completing the admission process in under a week. “If we increase seats at the last minute, there will be chaos among students, and we will also face problems in filling seats. We have no plans to hike seats,” said principal of a private college.

