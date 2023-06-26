Clash to class: Presidency’s rise to top colleges in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Presidency College, which was once infamous for clashes on campus, has come a long way to be ranked among the top three colleges across the country. In the latest NIRF ranking released recently, it was ranked third, coming in after Delhi’s Miranda College and Hindu College.

This is the second time in a row that Presidency College has managed to maintain its third rank in NIRF rankings. However, the journey has not been easy as Presidency College has worked hard to change its perception among peers, academicians and students and to eradicate the clash menace prevailing on the campus for years.

College officials said a strategy was chalked out to educate students about the ill-effects of campus infighting and clashes and the initiative has yielded desired results. During the induction programme, organised for undergraduate freshers, special focus is given to sensitize students not to get involved in infighting or clashes or in any form of ragging on campus, said college officials.

“It is a fact that the Presidency had earned a bad name for clashes and violence in the past, but today the perception has changed completely. In the last two years, hardly any clashes have been reported inside the campus. During the induction programme, we invite lawyers, retired police officers and academicians to educate students as to how by getting involved in a clash they can end up in jail and ruin their career,”said college principal R Raman.

He also added that teachers on a regular basis speak to students, counsel them and guide them. Besides, the police have also helped a lot in controlling the situation. “Most of our students come from economically backward and illiterate families. Without proper guidance, they become wayward. In the last one year, we have organized over 300 seminars and other cultural activities on the campus. Now, the students have so many activities to participate in that they hardly have any time to engage in fights,” added Raman.

In 2021, the college had scored 61.66 out of 100 in the peer perception (PR) parameter under NIRF ranking, however, in 2023 rankings, the score in the perception category increased to 78.23. Perception score is based on the improvements in how employers, research investors, peer groups, academicians and the general public perceive the institution.

