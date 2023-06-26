Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Corporation to install napkin incinerators in 35 schools, 6,755 students to benefit

Students said the CCMC should instruct teachers to train the students on how to use them properly.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary napkins

Image used for representational purposes.

By Nila K
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to install sanitary napkin incinerators in each of its 35 girls’ high and higher secondary schools in the city. According to sources, Commissioner M Prathap has instructed the engineering department to install incinerators that would benefit over 6,755 female students. With financial aid from public and NGOs, as of now, they have installed the incinerators in five corporation schools. Students said the CCMC should instruct teachers to train the students on how to use them properly.

Divya (name changed), a Class 12 student from a corporation school said, “We haven’t utilised the pre-installed incinerator, since we aren’t sure how to operate. Also, if free napkin vending machines are installed in the schools we will be relieved as we won’t have to worry about our hygiene and health.”

Headmaster of a corporation school said, “If would be best if the corporation installs free napkin vending machines as well next to the incinerators for the welfare of the students.”Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap said, “We have floated a tender for installing sanitary napkin incinerators in all 35 corporation schools and we will install it within a month.”When asked about the installation of vending machines, Prathap said, “We will plan about installing the napkin vending machines soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
napkin incinerators napkin vending machines
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp