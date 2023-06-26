Coimbatore Corporation to install napkin incinerators in 35 schools, 6,755 students to benefit

Nila K By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to install sanitary napkin incinerators in each of its 35 girls’ high and higher secondary schools in the city. According to sources, Commissioner M Prathap has instructed the engineering department to install incinerators that would benefit over 6,755 female students. With financial aid from public and NGOs, as of now, they have installed the incinerators in five corporation schools. Students said the CCMC should instruct teachers to train the students on how to use them properly.

Divya (name changed), a Class 12 student from a corporation school said, “We haven’t utilised the pre-installed incinerator, since we aren’t sure how to operate. Also, if free napkin vending machines are installed in the schools we will be relieved as we won’t have to worry about our hygiene and health.”

Headmaster of a corporation school said, “If would be best if the corporation installs free napkin vending machines as well next to the incinerators for the welfare of the students.”Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner, M Prathap said, “We have floated a tender for installing sanitary napkin incinerators in all 35 corporation schools and we will install it within a month.”When asked about the installation of vending machines, Prathap said, “We will plan about installing the napkin vending machines soon.”

