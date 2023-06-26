Concrete slab on tracks brings Kaveri Express to halt near Ambur in Tirupathur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Chennai-bound Kaveri Express came to a halt after unidentified miscreants placed concrete stones on the railway tracks near Ambur in Tirupathur district on Sunday. While a probe is on, police have dismissed any causes of concern.

On Sunday early morning, the Kaveri Express was travelling from Mangalore to Chennai, when it came to a halt after the train's pilot spotted the concrete slab on the tracks near Pachakuppam railway station and alerted the Jolarpet railway police. A team led by Jolarpet Railway Police Inspector Tamilarasi arrived and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Police officials inquired at nearby shops and houses, while the Chennai Railway Investigation team arrived and deployed a sniffer dog to identify the culprits. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Chennai's Superintendent of Police, Ponram, said, "Early morning, at around 3:30 am, a concrete slab was found placed on the track. Preliminary investigation suggests that the perpetrator may have been a mentally disabled individual, who is known to frequent a nearby temple."

Eyewitnesses also confirmed seeing this person near the track around 1 am. "A case has been registered and we have informed the relatives of the individual, who hails from West Bengal. Based on our findings so far, we believe there is no further cause for concern," Ponram added.

