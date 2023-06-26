Home States Tamil Nadu

Concrete slab on tracks brings Kaveri Express to halt near Ambur in Tirupathur

A team led by Jolarpet Railway Police Inspector Tamilarasi arrived and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Chennai-bound Kaveri Express came to a halt after unidentified miscreants placed concrete stones on the railway tracks near Ambur in Tirupathur district on Sunday. While a probe is on, police have dismissed any causes of concern.

On Sunday early morning, the Kaveri Express was travelling from Mangalore to Chennai, when it came to a halt after the train's pilot spotted the concrete slab on the tracks near Pachakuppam railway station and alerted the Jolarpet railway police. A team led by Jolarpet Railway Police Inspector Tamilarasi arrived and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Police officials inquired at nearby shops and houses, while the Chennai Railway Investigation team arrived and deployed a sniffer dog to identify the culprits. Further details are yet to be disclosed. Chennai's Superintendent of Police, Ponram, said, "Early morning, at around 3:30 am, a concrete slab was found placed on the track. Preliminary investigation suggests that the perpetrator may  have been a mentally disabled individual, who is known to frequent a nearby temple."

Eyewitnesses also confirmed seeing this person near the track around 1 am. "A case has been registered and we have informed the relatives of the individual, who hails from West Bengal. Based on our findings so far, we believe there is no further cause for concern," Ponram added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai-bound Kaveri Express Concrete slab on track
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp