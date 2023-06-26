Home States Tamil Nadu

Five killed in car-bus collision on Tiruchy National Highway

FIVE persons were killed and 43 injured after a car collided with a government bus at Kalkothanur near Manapparai on the Tiruchy-Dindigul National Highway on Sunday evening. 

Published: 26th June 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Road Accident, Road Crash

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Five persons were killed and 43 injured after a car collided with a government bus at Kalkothanur near Manapparai on the Tiruchy-Dindigul National Highway on Sunday evening. 
The deceased were all passengers on the car, which was coming from Palani. Police said the car’s tyre burst causing the vehicle to jump over the central median into the other lane in which the government bus was travelling towards Dindigal. 

The bus driver saw the car approaching and slammed the brakes and pulled the hand brake but was unable to avert the collision. In the impact, the car overturned and fell into a 10-ft pit while the bus turned turtle. Passersby rushed to rescue the passengers before a fire and rescue team from Vaiyampatti reached the spot. 

The deceased were identified as P Nagarathinam (36) of Alipatti in Manapparai, M Muthamil Selvan (48), G Manikandan (25), R Ayyappan (20) of K Udaiyapati in Manapparai and S Dheenadayalan (20) of Kulithalai in Karur. They were returning to their village in Manapparai after visiting a temple in Palani.The injured bus passengers were taken to hospitals in Manapparai. A case has been registered at Vaiyampatti police station and probe is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
car-bus collision Tiruchy National Highway
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp