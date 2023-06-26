Home States Tamil Nadu

Five TN cops to get CM’s medal for anti-drug operations

Asra Garg had played a vital role in following up on ganja cases and seizing properties worth several crores.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government, in connection with International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking on June 26, announced that the Chief Minister’s police medal for outstanding work in eradicating drug production and illicit trafficking will be given to five policemen, inducing two superintendents of police. The awards will be presented by CM MK Stalin on Independence Day this year. 

According to a press note, the five persons are V Badrinarayanan, SP, Coimbatore district; Dongre Pravin Umesh, SP, Theni district; M Gunasekaran, DSP, Railway, Salem sub-division; S Murugan, SI, Namakkal district, and R Kumar, constable (Grade-I), Namakkal district. Apart from these five, a special award (without cash prize ) has been announced to Asra Garg, IG (South Zone), Madurai, for his work to tackle drug menace.  

The release said Badrinarayanan had created anti-drug clubs in 128 colleges in Coimbatore which led to seizure of several kg of ganja, ganja chocolates, drugs like LSD, MDMA, Ecstasy and Methamphetamine. Dongare Pravin Umesh, while he was ASP of Thiruvembur in Tiruchy, had  unearthed a large-scale ganja plantation (3,584 plants).

Gunasekaran had arrested 77 people and seized 119 kg of ganja in the railways division within a year. Murugan and Kumar, who were part of a special team, helped in identifying and gathering intelligence for three months by setting up sources in around 10 districts in the state. Asra Garg had played a vital role in following up on ganja cases and seizing properties worth several crores.

The award was initially introduced by Stalin in the Assembly in May last year and an order was released by the home department. Based on the recommendations of DGP C Sylendra Babu, the officers were selected for the medal.

