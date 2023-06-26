Home States Tamil Nadu

Gang sets ablaze AIADMK man’s car in Madurai, booked

On Saturday, a gang set fire to Ponambalam’s car and damaged properties.

MADURAI:  A DMK functionary and a few others were booked for allegedly damaging the properties of former AIADMK MLA Ponambalam on Saturday with regard to a dispute over getting the ‘first respect’ at a temple festival. 

On Saturday, a gang set fire to Ponambalam’s car and damaged properties. Five persons sustained injuries. M Chatrapatti police booked DMK area secretary V Velmurugan (38) and his supporters M Arun (22), B Shankar alias Padaiyappa (22), T Kaviyarasan (22), T Vallarasu (23), T Pandi (22) and M Rathinavel (22).

The police said a festival was held at Pattatharasi Amman Paraikaruppu Ayyanar Temple. It is customary for elders of each community to receive ‘first respect’ during the festival. DMK member Thirupathi, a supporter of Velmurugan, received the ‘first respect’ from SC community. However, Ponambalam had proposed his son-in-law Palanikumar for the honour,” the police said, adding that this led to a scuffle. Saturday night’s incident was an offshoot of the scuffle, police said.

