TNPSC group IV vacancies list go up

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TNPSC has added 61 more job openings to group IV vacancy list, thereby increasing it from 10,117 to 10,178. A notification was issued on Friday stating that the vacancy list for the positions of assistants and bill collectors has been increased.

About 18.36 lakh candidates appeared for the group IV examination which took place in July last year and the results were released in March this year. Prior to 2019, around 12,000 group IV posts were filled through TNPSC exams every year.

Following Covid-19, group IV exams were not conducted in 2020 and 2021, and job aspirants have been urging the government to increase the number of vacancies to 20,000 this year. The vacancies in group IV initially increased from 7,301 to 10,117 in March, two weeks before the results were declared.

The revised notification states that the vacancies have been calculated after deducting 3% of reserved vacancy for sportspersons. The vacancies are subject to modification in case of changes in the number of vacancies received from the head of departments or unit officers, the notification adds.

CHENNAI: TNPSC has added 61 more job openings to group IV vacancy list, thereby increasing it from 10,117 to 10,178. A notification was issued on Friday stating that the vacancy list for the positions of assistants and bill collectors has been increased. About 18.36 lakh candidates appeared for the group IV examination which took place in July last year and the results were released in March this year. Prior to 2019, around 12,000 group IV posts were filled through TNPSC exams every year. Following Covid-19, group IV exams were not conducted in 2020 and 2021, and job aspirants have been urging the government to increase the number of vacancies to 20,000 this year. The vacancies in group IV initially increased from 7,301 to 10,117 in March, two weeks before the results were declared.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The revised notification states that the vacancies have been calculated after deducting 3% of reserved vacancy for sportspersons. The vacancies are subject to modification in case of changes in the number of vacancies received from the head of departments or unit officers, the notification adds.