Off the cuff: Routine affair of humiliation, checkpoints

By Express News Service

Caught off-guard

When a high-ranking official recently visited a Tangedco office in Chennai that deals with tenders, he was infuriated to see the office swarming with contractors and middlemen. Though this has been the case for many years, someone had tipped-off the official since it’s a concern if contractors got to know sensitive tender details in advance. The bureaucrat censured the staff for allowing contractors and middlemen into the office also warned of similar surprise visits in the future. So conscious are the staff at this office that they refuse to entertain even reporters now.

ILLUSTRATION : sourav roy

Matter of influence

When the ruling DMK recently appointed functionaries to various wings in the party, it came as a surprise to many as most of the appointees had not even attended the interview for the posts. Sources in the party circles said the secretaries of the wings had diligently conducted interviews to select suitable candidates, but the district secretaries had exerted pressure to appoint their supporters. This has left those who attended the interview disillusioned while the wing secretaries are unhappy with the state of affairs.

Routine affair

While driving back home one night, this scribe was stopped by the Chennai traffic cops for a routine check. A bike taxi driver was also stopped, but he started questioning the police as he had been already stopped twice by the police the same night. He argued that bike taxi drivers and food delivery agents are looked upon with suspicion by cops and are made to stop at checkpoints every 3 km, making it tough for them to finish the assigned work on time. Even more humiliating is the running of a background check using the face recognition system at the checkpoints so often, he added.

Bone dry

Farmers in Kanniyakumari district feel they are being neglected as they allege the ruling party’s strong man in Tirunelveli district has been exerting his influence in drawing water from dams in Kanniyakumari district to Radhapuram in Tirunelveli via Radhapuram channel for irrigation. Adding to their helplessness, farmers lamented that the DMK’s strong man in Kanniyakumari is not making efforts to help farmers in the district to get water for cultivating their lands either.

Exaggerated numbers

A few days back, it was reported Rs 70 lakh as being stolen from the car of a realtor from Coimbatore. The police, who initially refused to disclose any information regarding the case, later said that there were no CCTV cameras at the scene of the theft. However, the stolen amount reported kept changing as the realtor changed the stolen amount to Rs 45 lakh and finally admitted to the police that only Rs 30 lakh was stolen, of which Rs 24 lakh was confiscated by the police from a suspect. As all the currencies retrieved were of Rs 2,000 denomination, and the incident took place at a time when the RBI has called back the high denomination note, police suspect that this was a case of thieves targeting people who have money stashed away in Rs 2,000 notes trying to get it exchanged in bulk away from the eye of the taxman.

(Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, S Kumaresan, Vaitheeswaran B, Abdul Rabi & R Kirubakaran; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)

Caught off-guard When a high-ranking official recently visited a Tangedco office in Chennai that deals with tenders, he was infuriated to see the office swarming with contractors and middlemen. Though this has been the case for many years, someone had tipped-off the official since it’s a concern if contractors got to know sensitive tender details in advance. The bureaucrat censured the staff for allowing contractors and middlemen into the office also warned of similar surprise visits in the future. So conscious are the staff at this office that they refuse to entertain even reporters now. ILLUSTRATION : sourav royMatter of influence When the ruling DMK recently appointed functionaries to various wings in the party, it came as a surprise to many as most of the appointees had not even attended the interview for the posts. Sources in the party circles said the secretaries of the wings had diligently conducted interviews to select suitable candidates, but the district secretaries had exerted pressure to appoint their supporters. This has left those who attended the interview disillusioned while the wing secretaries are unhappy with the state of affairs. Routine affair While driving back home one night, this scribe was stopped by the Chennai traffic cops for a routine check. A bike taxi driver was also stopped, but he started questioning the police as he had been already stopped twice by the police the same night. He argued that bike taxi drivers and food delivery agents are looked upon with suspicion by cops and are made to stop at checkpoints every 3 km, making it tough for them to finish the assigned work on time. Even more humiliating is the running of a background check using the face recognition system at the checkpoints so often, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Bone dry Farmers in Kanniyakumari district feel they are being neglected as they allege the ruling party’s strong man in Tirunelveli district has been exerting his influence in drawing water from dams in Kanniyakumari district to Radhapuram in Tirunelveli via Radhapuram channel for irrigation. Adding to their helplessness, farmers lamented that the DMK’s strong man in Kanniyakumari is not making efforts to help farmers in the district to get water for cultivating their lands either. Exaggerated numbers A few days back, it was reported Rs 70 lakh as being stolen from the car of a realtor from Coimbatore. The police, who initially refused to disclose any information regarding the case, later said that there were no CCTV cameras at the scene of the theft. However, the stolen amount reported kept changing as the realtor changed the stolen amount to Rs 45 lakh and finally admitted to the police that only Rs 30 lakh was stolen, of which Rs 24 lakh was confiscated by the police from a suspect. As all the currencies retrieved were of Rs 2,000 denomination, and the incident took place at a time when the RBI has called back the high denomination note, police suspect that this was a case of thieves targeting people who have money stashed away in Rs 2,000 notes trying to get it exchanged in bulk away from the eye of the taxman. (Contributed by S Guruvanmikanathan, S Kumaresan, Vaitheeswaran B, Abdul Rabi & R Kirubakaran; Compiled by Affan Abdul Kadar)