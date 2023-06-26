Officials allay fears of Karaikal farmers, say channel desilting to end in a week

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Water from the Cauvery, which was released from the Mettur dam on June 12, has been coursing through the state’s delta districts and is expected to reach Karaikal in a week’s time, where desilting work is yet to complete. Officials, however, have assured that the works will be over in a week’s time.

Farmers in the district, who depend on the Cauvery water for kuruvai cultivation, are eagerly anticipating completion of desilting works. “We request the district administration to ensure completion of desilting works at least before the arrival of Cauvery waters,” said PG Somu, a representative of the Karaikal Regional Farmers’ Welfare Association.

The Cauvery enters Karaikal district through its distributary rivers Noolar, Naattar, Vanjiyar and Thirumalairajan for irrigation and drain rivers Nandalar, Piravidayanar and Arasalar, which enters Karaikal from Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts, where the water arrived the past week.

According to officials, the PWD has desilted 100km of the 180km target for Karaikal it has set under its special scheme, and they expect the Cauvery water to reach the district within a week. “We are desilting more length of channels, including those under the jurisdiction of the Rural Development Department (RDD) this year,” said a senior PWD official.

The RDD is desilting around 500 km this year under the MGNREG scheme, of which they have completed around 300km so far. A senior RDD official said, “We hope to complete around 100km of the remaining 200km and hope to boost efforts to desilt the remaining distance as well. However, we are faced with challenges such as shortage of labour as the farmers need them for farm works.”

The agriculture department had increased its target for Kuruvai cultivation to 1,500 hectares last year due to the early release of Cauvery water. However, with a delay in release, it has pushed back its target to around 600 hectares. A senior official said, “Most farmers cultivating Kuruvai this year have started using groundwater irrigation. They will use Cauvery River waters as a secondary source.”

