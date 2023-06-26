Palmarosa farmers, oil extractors want TN govt help to market produce

Jevin Selwyn Henry By

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Palmarosa farmers and oil extractors urged the Agriculture Marketing Department to procure the extracted oil and help them to market their produce. According to sources, Palmarosa is one of the most prominent cottage industries in Dharmapuri, with over 400 cultivators involved in the extraction of oil, which is used in perfumes, insect repellents, among other products. While the oil is in high demand, farmers and oil extractors say there are not many marketing avenues.

Speaking to TNIE, M Chinnasamy, from Ungaranahalli Panchayat, who has been cultivating Palmarosa and involved in extracting oil said, “We mostly produce a grade of Palmarosa which is suitable for production of incense or for making perfume. In India, the majority of perfume markets are in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. So, it is not possible for us to directly trade with them. This has led to the middlemen taking over the market in Dharmapuri and we lose profits.”

“Usually, middlemen buy one litre of Palmarosa oil from us for Rs 2,000 against the actually market price of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per litre. Moreover, the increasing labour cost has also left us disadvantaged,” he added.R Muthusamy, Palmarosa cultivator from Morappur, said, “We need about a tonne of Palmarosa leaf to produce about one litre of oil. So, the fuel required is also extensive to maintain the high temperature. Further on an average, we can make about four litres of oil per day, provided the boiler is heated for over 12 hours.The production is expected to be reduced by half due to monsoon.”

Another oil extractor, N Anandan, said, “The Palmarosa leaf is an eco-friendly plant, it absorbs nearly four times more carbon dioxide from the environment and produces more oxygen. The Dharmapuri administration and the Tamil Nadu government must ensure that these leaves are grown extensively across the state for the benefit of the environment. Encouraging the farmers and improving marketing avenues could directly benefit farmers, oil extractors and the common public.”

Commenting on the matter, deputy director of agriculture marketing department and agri business Dr Balasubramani said, “We will look into the issue. We will organise Farmer Producer Organisation if possible and through e-Nam, we can easily identify potential markets and ensure fair prices for the farmers and oil extractors.”

