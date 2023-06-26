Safety of Tasmac employees is our priority, says TN excise minister S Muthusamy

By Express News Service

ERODE: The safety of Tasmac employees will be given priority, prohibition and excise minister S Muthusamy said on Sunday after conducting an inspection in a liquor shop at Kathirampatti. He checked the facilities in the shop and listened to the grievances of the workers.

Speaking to reporters, Muthusamy said, “We are taking steps to resolve complaints regarding the sale of liquor. We called for a meeting of union functionaries and heard their grievances. Safety is a major concern and it will be given priority.”

“Employees are facing some challenges in maintaining shops. Some of these include damage to liquor bottles, building rent, power tariff etc. Solving these issues can prevent mistakes from happening. In many places, floor space is small. We are also discussing how to address it,” he added.

“A district-wise survey has been ordered on shops that cause public disturbance on main streets. Barricades will be erected in front of those shops so that the public is not affected. Complaints in some places on liquor being sold at an extra cost are being brought under control,” he said.

