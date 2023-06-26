'Sangh Parivar can't make inroads into TN as long as long as DMK is protecting it'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Those from the Sangh Parivar cannot make inroads into Tamil Nadu as long as the MK Stalin-led DMK party is there to protect it, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu during a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Makkal Ottrumai Medai (TNPPU) in Madurai on Sunday.



The speakers at the convention included Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Saiva Peravai President Kalaiarasi Natarajan, author Madukkur Ramalingam, Congress urban district president V Karthikeyan, retired HR&CE joint commissioner P Ramaraju and Madurai Bench advocate Gugaseelarooban.



Addressing those gathered, Sekar Babu said the DMK government from the day it came to power, has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people. "With regard to temples, the government has initiated various schemes. Steps have been taken to perform Kumbabishekam in 888 temples so far. The Kumbabishekam was conducted in Thiruvattar temple after a gap of 300 years. The DMK government has also allotted nearly `100 crore for maintenance of centuries-old temples in the state," he added.



"With the motto of 'Engum Tamil Edhilum Tamil', the DMK government has taken action towards using Tamil in all temples. For the first time, the hymns were sung in Tamil during the Kumbabishekam in Palani. Steps are underway to construct an international centre for Tamil Saint Vallalar. A year-long programme of Mupperumvizha for Vallalar is also being organised," the minister further said.



Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Sekar Babu said the party's demand of handing over temples back to private parties will result in the destruction of the temples and associated properties. "However, they won't succeed as long as the Dravidian-model government is there in the state to protect it," he added.

MADURAI: Those from the Sangh Parivar cannot make inroads into Tamil Nadu as long as the MK Stalin-led DMK party is there to protect it, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu during a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Makkal Ottrumai Medai (TNPPU) in Madurai on Sunday.The speakers at the convention included Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Saiva Peravai President Kalaiarasi Natarajan, author Madukkur Ramalingam, Congress urban district president V Karthikeyan, retired HR&CE joint commissioner P Ramaraju and Madurai Bench advocate Gugaseelarooban.Addressing those gathered, Sekar Babu said the DMK government from the day it came to power, has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people. "With regard to temples, the government has initiated various schemes. Steps have been taken to perform Kumbabishekam in 888 temples so far. The Kumbabishekam was conducted in Thiruvattar temple after a gap of 300 years. The DMK government has also allotted nearly `100 crore for maintenance of centuries-old temples in the state," he added."With the motto of 'Engum Tamil Edhilum Tamil', the DMK government has taken action towards using Tamil in all temples. For the first time, the hymns were sung in Tamil during the Kumbabishekam in Palani. Steps are underway to construct an international centre for Tamil Saint Vallalar. A year-long programme of Mupperumvizha for Vallalar is also being organised," the minister further said.Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Sekar Babu said the party's demand of handing over temples back to private parties will result in the destruction of the temples and associated properties. "However, they won't succeed as long as the Dravidian-model government is there in the state to protect it," he added.