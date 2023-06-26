Home States Tamil Nadu

'Sangh Parivar can't make inroads into TN as long as long as DMK is protecting it'

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Sekar Babu said the party's demand of handing over temples back to private parties will result in the destruction of the temples and associated properties.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Those from the Sangh Parivar cannot make inroads into Tamil Nadu as long as the MK Stalin-led DMK party is there to protect it, said HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu during a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Makkal Ottrumai Medai (TNPPU) in Madurai on Sunday.

The speakers at the convention included Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Saiva Peravai President Kalaiarasi Natarajan, author Madukkur Ramalingam, Congress urban district president V Karthikeyan, retired HR&CE joint commissioner P Ramaraju and Madurai Bench advocate Gugaseelarooban.

Addressing those gathered, Sekar Babu said the DMK government from the day it came to power, has been working relentlessly for the welfare of the people. "With regard to temples, the government has initiated various schemes. Steps have been taken to perform Kumbabishekam in 888 temples so far. The Kumbabishekam was conducted in Thiruvattar temple after a gap of 300 years. The DMK government has also allotted nearly `100 crore for maintenance of centuries-old temples in the state," he added.

"With the motto of 'Engum Tamil Edhilum Tamil', the DMK government has taken action towards using Tamil in all temples. For the first time, the hymns were sung in Tamil during the Kumbabishekam in Palani. Steps are underway to construct an international centre for Tamil Saint Vallalar. A year-long programme of Mupperumvizha for Vallalar is also being organised," the minister further said.

Sharpening his attack on the BJP, Sekar Babu said the party's demand of handing over temples back to private parties will result in the destruction of the temples and associated properties. "However, they won't succeed as long as the Dravidian-model government is there in the state to protect it," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangh Parivar DMK PK Sekar Babu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp