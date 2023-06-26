Home States Tamil Nadu

VP Singh’s statue to be installed in Presidency College in Chennai

CM MK Stalin on Sunday issued an order to erect a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh at Presidency College in Chennai.

Former Prime Minister VP Singh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  CM MK Stalin on Sunday issued an order to erect a statue of former Prime Minister VP Singh at Presidency College in Chennai. He issued the order on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Singh.

It came in response to a request made by college alumni and staff members. Stalin had,  on April 20, announced in the Assembly that a statue for Singh would be erected in Chennai. In a message, Stalin said, “He was revolutionary and steadfast in his commitment to uplift the backward classes.

He fearlessly championed the cause of social justice, emboldening everyone to assert that reservation is our right. May his thoughts continue to guide us towards a more equitable future.” PMK leaders S Ramadoss and  VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan also remembered Singh.

