2024 Lok Sabha polls: UT political parties gear up to win 'lone seat'

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections 10 months away, political parties have initiated preparations with the aim to secure the lone seat that is Puducherry. Both the BJP and the Congress have begun strengthening their respective parties and reaching out to the people despite alliances yet to be finalised.



The BJP, which suffered a setback in Karnataka but remains in power in the union territory through its alliance with the AINRC, is eager to keep its door to south India open and views the elections as a step towards that end. Although Puducherry has only one seat, the party is determined to win it over with a substantial margin. In the last assembly elections, the BJP contested in nine constituencies and emerged victorious in six.



Union Minister of State L Murugan has been appointed as the Puducherry constituency in-charge and has been visiting Puducherry twice a month. He is chalking out strategies with State BJP President V Saminathan and senior party members. Recently, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan visited Puducherry and suggested strengthening booth committees.

Meanwhile, party members are campaigning to promote nine-year achievements of the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Home Minister A Namassivayam has been personally visiting households in Mannadipet constituency and reiterating Modi government's accomplishments. The visits are marked by a sign on the front walls of these houses. The party has also compiled a list of potential candidates who could contest the seat.



The Congress, on the other hand, is in alliance with the DMK, CPM and VCK. Even though the last Assembly elections did not favour the Congress, which secured only two out of 30 seats, it is determined to return with a bang. The message was made clearer after V Vaithilingam, known for his strategic prowess, an undefeated track record since his first contest in 1985 and holding together intra-party factions, was elected as Puducherry party president.



Additionally, the recent triumph in Karnataka state elections has reinvigorated the Congress party, including former Chief Minister and Union Minister of State V Narayanasamy. He has also expressed his support for Vaithilingam as the candidate for the LS seat. While their ally, the DMK, also eyes the seat, Congress expects that the sitting seat will be allotted to them. The political landscape remains fluid as parties negotiate alliances and finalise candidates, setting the stage for an intense electoral battle in the months to come.

