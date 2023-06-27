8 arrested for blocking NH over SCs’ ‘participation’ in temple fest

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Eight people belonging to a caste Hindu community were arrested on Sunday night for blocking Madurai-Thoothukudi national highway and pelting policemen with stones following rumours that people belonging to the SC community will be allowed to participate in Samathuva Pongal in a temple belonging to caste Hindus in Aviyoor.

Aviyoor is home to over 3,000 caste Hindu families and 100 SC families. Recently, an SC man from the village filed a petition with the district administration and a PIL at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court claiming the prevalence of various caste atrocities including denial of rights to enter the temple and two-tumbler system in Aviyoor. Following the petition, an investigation was initiated by the police and revenue department a week ago to verify if the allegations are true.

Meanwhile, rumours started doing the rounds in the village that SC people will be allowed to participate in Samathuva Pongal at the temple belonging to the caste Hindus. Within no time, more than 250 caste Hindus staged a road blockade at the national highway around 9.30 pm. Policemen, who rushed to the spot, were pelted with stones by caste Hindus.

It was only later that the caste Hindus found out that the SC people’s participation in Samathuva Pongal was a rumour. Aviyoor police registered a case against around 250 caste Hindus who were involved in the incident and eight persons were arrested.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Eight people belonging to a caste Hindu community were arrested on Sunday night for blocking Madurai-Thoothukudi national highway and pelting policemen with stones following rumours that people belonging to the SC community will be allowed to participate in Samathuva Pongal in a temple belonging to caste Hindus in Aviyoor. Aviyoor is home to over 3,000 caste Hindu families and 100 SC families. Recently, an SC man from the village filed a petition with the district administration and a PIL at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court claiming the prevalence of various caste atrocities including denial of rights to enter the temple and two-tumbler system in Aviyoor. Following the petition, an investigation was initiated by the police and revenue department a week ago to verify if the allegations are true. Meanwhile, rumours started doing the rounds in the village that SC people will be allowed to participate in Samathuva Pongal at the temple belonging to the caste Hindus. Within no time, more than 250 caste Hindus staged a road blockade at the national highway around 9.30 pm. Policemen, who rushed to the spot, were pelted with stones by caste Hindus. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was only later that the caste Hindus found out that the SC people’s participation in Samathuva Pongal was a rumour. Aviyoor police registered a case against around 250 caste Hindus who were involved in the incident and eight persons were arrested.