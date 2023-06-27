Amid commotion city corporation council meeting held in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Despite the mayor's emphasis on councillors' attendance throughout the council meetings held in Madurai, around 50% of the members left the hall during the corporation council meeting held on Monday. A minor commotion also took place during the meeting after a spectator raised his voice against a DMK councillor.



At the meeting, the mayor approved all agendas, including permission for survey works and preparatory works for TIDEL park construction. Ahead of the Q&A sessions, the mayor requested the chairpersons to limit their time of speech to three minutes in order to give everyone a chance to speak at the meeting. However, before the sessions began, some councillors raised their voices stating that the accounts committee and other committee meetings are not being properly organised in the district. Assuring action on the issue, the mayor pacified the agitating councillors.



During the Q/A session, other zonal chairpersons spoke about the need for action in solving water distribution, street light issues, stray animal issues and others. Zone four chairperson Mukesh Sharma pointed out that action has to be taken towards holding a separate session in council meetings going forward -- to discuss actions to be taken in issues pending from the previous council meetings.



Responding to the suggestion, deputy mayor Nagarajan said zonal-level meetings can be used for discussing civic issues instead of bringing them to the council. He also requested the city corporation to dispense the workers' salaries as per the norms, directly to their bank accounts. He stated that the corporation primary school in Villapuram is currently operating in a rented building, by attaining land from the HR&CE department. He also alleged that over the past two years, no work has been carried out in Ward 80.



Boominathan, while addressing the audience said the sewage issues prevailing in his area have remained unresolved for over two years, and that people sometimes block his car to flag the issue. I feel like resigning as I haven't been able to solve it, he said. However, the statement went viral, to which Boominathan later responded with an explanation that "It was just a figure of speech to express my feelings over my inability to address the issue. I did not say I want to resign. I will continue to work for the people in the MLA post."



AIADMK councillor Solai Raja of Ward 64 alleged that the pipelines within the city are as old as the British era and no maintenance works have been done. He further stated that his party was in power around 10 years before the DMK came into power and that they have failed to take action on the issue. Later, a commotion broke out among the councillors as an AIADMK supporter among the spectators raised their voice against a DMK councillor, in which all the DMK councillors and zonal chairpersons came to the centre of the hall and argued with the spectators. After the mayor's order, the spectators were removed from the hall, while the DMK councillors opted to file complaints against the spectator.



The councillors raised various civic issues including street lights, UDG blockages causing sewage to mix in drinking water and worker shortage in areas. Mayor assured action on all the issues. City corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar attended the council meeting, which was also his maiden council meeting.

MADURAI: Despite the mayor's emphasis on councillors' attendance throughout the council meetings held in Madurai, around 50% of the members left the hall during the corporation council meeting held on Monday. A minor commotion also took place during the meeting after a spectator raised his voice against a DMK councillor. At the meeting, the mayor approved all agendas, including permission for survey works and preparatory works for TIDEL park construction. Ahead of the Q&A sessions, the mayor requested the chairpersons to limit their time of speech to three minutes in order to give everyone a chance to speak at the meeting. However, before the sessions began, some councillors raised their voices stating that the accounts committee and other committee meetings are not being properly organised in the district. Assuring action on the issue, the mayor pacified the agitating councillors. During the Q/A session, other zonal chairpersons spoke about the need for action in solving water distribution, street light issues, stray animal issues and others. Zone four chairperson Mukesh Sharma pointed out that action has to be taken towards holding a separate session in council meetings going forward -- to discuss actions to be taken in issues pending from the previous council meetings. Responding to the suggestion, deputy mayor Nagarajan said zonal-level meetings can be used for discussing civic issues instead of bringing them to the council. He also requested the city corporation to dispense the workers' salaries as per the norms, directly to their bank accounts. He stated that the corporation primary school in Villapuram is currently operating in a rented building, by attaining land from the HR&CE department. He also alleged that over the past two years, no work has been carried out in Ward 80. Boominathan, while addressing the audience said the sewage issues prevailing in his area have remained unresolved for over two years, and that people sometimes block his car to flag the issue. I feel like resigning as I haven't been able to solve it, he said. However, the statement went viral, to which Boominathan later responded with an explanation that "It was just a figure of speech to express my feelings over my inability to address the issue. I did not say I want to resign. I will continue to work for the people in the MLA post." AIADMK councillor Solai Raja of Ward 64 alleged that the pipelines within the city are as old as the British era and no maintenance works have been done. He further stated that his party was in power around 10 years before the DMK came into power and that they have failed to take action on the issue. Later, a commotion broke out among the councillors as an AIADMK supporter among the spectators raised their voice against a DMK councillor, in which all the DMK councillors and zonal chairpersons came to the centre of the hall and argued with the spectators. After the mayor's order, the spectators were removed from the hall, while the DMK councillors opted to file complaints against the spectator. The councillors raised various civic issues including street lights, UDG blockages causing sewage to mix in drinking water and worker shortage in areas. Mayor assured action on all the issues. City corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar attended the council meeting, which was also his maiden council meeting.