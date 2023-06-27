Awareness rallies in Tamil Nadu mark international day against drug abuse and illegal trafficking

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Marking the international day against drug abuse and illegal trafficking, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi flagged off a motorcycle rally, organised by the traffic police and regional transport office at the collectorate campus on Monday. Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Srivaikuntam MLA Urvasi Selvaraj, collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, and SP Balaji Saravanan were present on the occasion. The rally passed through the main thoroughfare and Our Lady of Snow's church before concluding at the AR ground. Kanimozhi also launched a signature campaign to create awareness among the public against drug abuse. Apart from legislators and officials, petitioners, who came to the collectorate, inked their signatures on the board. Students at Mother Theresa Engineering College, in the presence of college principal Jasper Gnanachandran and director George Clinton, took an oath against drug trafficking. Prohibition Enforcement Wing SP Judy flagged off an awareness rally at St Mary's College, in the presence of college principal Sr Jessy. The rally against drug abuse culminated at Muthunagar Beach. Former MP ADK Jeyaseelan flagged an awareness rally conducted by St Luke nursing institution and the police, at Nazareth bus stand. Students of St Xaviers Higher Secondary School and other institutions also took out rallies and awareness campaigns against drug abuse. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre led by constituency organiser Rajasekar appealed to the government not to destroy the society by selling liquor in the state.