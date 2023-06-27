Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple killed in accident on wedding anniversary, 1-year-old boy survives

The deceased were identified as Easwaran (35) and Sangeetha (28) from Arumbakkam.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:55 AM

By Express News Service

RANIPET:  A couple died after a speeding private bus collided with their two-wheeler, while their one-year-old toddler survived with minor injuries in Arcot on Monday. The trio was on its way to the Pacha Amman temple to mark the couple’s wedding anniversary.

The deceased were identified as Easwaran (35) and Sangeetha (28) from Arumbakkam. They were en route to the Pacha Amman temple in Arcot region to seek blessings on their wedding anniversary with their son, Dashwant (1). 

A private bus, heading towards Seyyar from Arcot bus station, lost control and collided with the two-wheeler. In the impact, Easwaran and Sangeetha died on the spot, Dashwant survived with minor injuries. He was immediately rushed to Arcot Government Hospital for treatment.

Later, relatives of the deceased couple staged a protest and blocked the road demanding action against the bus driver, who fled the scene after causing the accident. The Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Visvesrayya and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prabhu requested the relatives not to obstruct the transportation of the bodies. After sometime, the families withdrew the protest. Officials said that an investigation into the accident is on.

