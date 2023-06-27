Examination rescheduled without notice: Madurai Kamaraj University student

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: A student of BSc, Hotel Management, and Catering Science who completed his course at Madurai Kamaraj University College in the academic year of 2021-22, and came to write his arrear paper on Monday as per schedule, was in for a shock when he came to know that the examination was held at an earlier date.

A Manikandan, who had one arrear in English paper (subject code UCEJE21), came to college for writing his arrear examination on Monday as per the hall ticket issued by the MKU’s controller of examinations. But he came to know that the exam was already conducted on June 19 and that no one from the college centre or the varsity informed him about the change in the date.

When TNIE contacted MKU Controller of Examinations(i/c) T Dharmaraj, he said the concerned centre is responsible for informing the students about the rescheduled examination. Nevertheless, we will look into this issue, he added. Principal M Bhuvaneswaran made a request to the Controller of Examinations T Dharmaraj and special permission has been given to the student to appear for the examination on Wednesday forenoon at the same centre.

