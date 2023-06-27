Illegal detention case: Tamil Pazhankudi Kuravan Sangam demands action against Andhra police

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Cadres of CPI (M) and Tamil Pazhankudi Kuravan Sangam held a protest in Krishnagiri condemning the alleged illegal detention of eight Kuravan people by Andhra Pradesh police. They demanded action from the police personnel and appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to take action against Uthangarai DSP, who allegedly supported Chittoor police.

Tamil Pazhankudi Kuravan Sangam, general secretary, G Ravi, Tamil Nadu Tribal Association, president, P Dilli Babu, and P Shanmugam, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam, which is affiliated with the CPI (M) took part in the protest. Shanmugam sought the immediate intervention of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the issue.

Later the protesters called on Krishnagiri Collector KM Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur in this regard. The SP told them that both Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments are aware of the issue and necessary steps will be taken.

Further, he said an inquiry would be held with Uthangarai DSP Parthiban and action taken based on the findings. The cadres urged the district administration to recommend Andhra Pradesh government to arrest Andhra Pradesh police in the cases. Between 7 and 12 June, Andhra Pradesh police illegally detained ten people of Kuravan caste from Puliyandapatti village near Mathur in a theft case. Eight persons have been released so far.

