Madras HC asks for proof that Governor ordered Balaji to quit cabinet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite repeated plea from the counsels of petitioners seeking to remove the hospitalised V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, the Madras High Court on Monday refused to pass any orders without strong evidence to show the governor had directed the minister to quit. Senthil Balaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate and is in judicial custody.

When the PIL petitions came up for hearing, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu asked the petitioners to provide documentation to prove the governor had directed Senthil Balaji’s removal from the cabinet as they claimed.

Guv has not passed order to remove Balaji: HC

When the counsels for petitioners ML Ravi and S Ramachandran pointed to a communication of governor seeking removal of the minister and claimed it amounted to losing the ‘pleasure’ of the governor, the CJ said, “The doctrine of pleasure should be accompanied with reasons and the courts would not go into the validity of such reasons.”

The CJ also questioned the counsels for the petitioners as to whether the court can pass an order under Article 226 of the Constitution when there is no specific order from the governor who had inducted Senthil Balaji as a minister.

There is a distinction between disagreement and a positive order; the governor may not agree with it but he hasn’t passed any orders to remove him from the post, the CJ noted. Gangapurwala said if the minister refuses to quit even after the governor has asked him to do so, then the petitioner may raise the issue.

When the counsel representing AIADMK ex-MP J Jayavardhan requested the bench to hear a petition seeking a quo warranto order (a challenge to a person’s right to hold public office) against Balaji, the bench directed the Registry to tag all three petitions and place them for hearing on July 7.

CHENNAI: Despite repeated plea from the counsels of petitioners seeking to remove the hospitalised V Senthil Balaji from the state cabinet, the Madras High Court on Monday refused to pass any orders without strong evidence to show the governor had directed the minister to quit. Senthil Balaji was arrested by Enforcement Directorate and is in judicial custody. When the PIL petitions came up for hearing, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu asked the petitioners to provide documentation to prove the governor had directed Senthil Balaji’s removal from the cabinet as they claimed. Guv has not passed order to remove Balaji: HCgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the counsels for petitioners ML Ravi and S Ramachandran pointed to a communication of governor seeking removal of the minister and claimed it amounted to losing the ‘pleasure’ of the governor, the CJ said, “The doctrine of pleasure should be accompanied with reasons and the courts would not go into the validity of such reasons.” The CJ also questioned the counsels for the petitioners as to whether the court can pass an order under Article 226 of the Constitution when there is no specific order from the governor who had inducted Senthil Balaji as a minister. There is a distinction between disagreement and a positive order; the governor may not agree with it but he hasn’t passed any orders to remove him from the post, the CJ noted. Gangapurwala said if the minister refuses to quit even after the governor has asked him to do so, then the petitioner may raise the issue. When the counsel representing AIADMK ex-MP J Jayavardhan requested the bench to hear a petition seeking a quo warranto order (a challenge to a person’s right to hold public office) against Balaji, the bench directed the Registry to tag all three petitions and place them for hearing on July 7.