Man seeks cancellation of land deed in Tamil Nadu

D Durairaj, in his petition, said his family owns 33 acres at Jambulingapuram village panchayat.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: During the weekly grievance meeting at the collectorate on Monday, a petitioner sought action against the Ottapidaram sub-registrar alleging that he registered lands based on obsolete Jameen survey numbers, which were withdrawn as early as 1966.

D Durairaj, in his petition, said his family owns 33 acres at Jambulingapuram village panchayat. "However, M Alfred Chandrasekar obtained a joint patta for 3.98 acres on the resurvey number 186/1 by illegally producing a document containing Jameen survey numbers (2 and 12) belonging to 1927.

As per an RTI reply, the Jameen survey numbers were withdrawn in 1966, and resurvey numbers replaced them. However, the corresponding resurvey numbers for the Jameen survey numbers  2 and 12, were 18-3, 18-4, 19-1, 19-2, 19-3, 19-4 and 20-1, 20-6, and 20-7," the petition read.
 
Despite an objection note given to the Ottapidaram sub-registrar, he approved the sale deed of the land measuring 3.98 acres to Sekar in 2011, Durairaj said. Even as a DRO investigation is pending, the sub-registrar allowed Sekar to divide and sell the land to three others--Muthumani, Mary, and Chitra on March 2, 2022, April 27, 2022, and August 25, 2022, respectively-- using the outdated survey numbers, he alleged.
 
Durairaj urged district collector Dr K Sentihl Raj to initiate action against the sub-registrar and revenue government officials for allegedly accepting the outdated Jameen survey numbers and seeking cancellation of the fake documents. Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadre petitioned the collector seeking the government to classify palm toddy under the food category. At present, palm toddy is banned and is under the liquor category.  

