Notice sent by Madurai Bench to Tamil Nadu govt on plea to eradicate caste atrocities

Even during temple festivals, SC people are not permitted to participate in Mulaipari, paalkudam, velkuthuthal, pookuli, theechatti and others, he said.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL filed by a Scheduled Caste (SC) man seeking the eradication of atrocities by caste Hindus in Aviyur village in Kariyapatti taluk of Virudhunagar district.

The petitioner G Poopandi (63), head of an SC community in South Street of Aviyur alleged people of his community are denied entry into Sellayi Amman temple, Eswaran temple, Ayyanar temple, and Perumal temple in the village, which are all maintained by caste Hindus. 

Even during temple festivals, SC people are not permitted to participate in Mulaipari, paalkudam, velkuthuthal, pookuli, theechatti and others, he said. This apart, owners of tea shops have been following the two-tumbler system in the village, and the SC people are forbidden from eating at the hotels in the village, he said, adding they were also not permitted to cut their hair at salons. A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri issued a notice to the authorities concerned and adjourned the case by four weeks.

