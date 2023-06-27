Proper inquiry will be conducted on cleanliness worker's claim of cleaning toilets with bare hands

By Express News Service

MADURAI: National Commission of Safai Karamcharis Chairman M Venkatesan said a proper inquiry will be conducted regarding a video, in which a sanitation worker claims that workers have been cleaning toilets on trains with bare hands.

Venkatesan, speaking at the review meeting organised by the Madurai Division of Southern Railway on Monday, said a few sanitation workers expressed their grievances regarding their contracts, stating that they are being paid Rs 365 per day, and are not given a PF number, bonus etc. "They also said the authorities provide them with only one pair of gloves per month and failed to issue uniforms. The Railways department has been giving Rs 600 as the daily wage to sanitation workers. The railway authorities have been asked to conduct a proper inquiry into these issues and bring justice to the workers. They have also been instructed to take action against the contract company, and cancel their contract," he added.

He further stated that the Railway authorities have been told to conduct awareness programmes on violence against women and helpline numbers where they can lodge complaints. "Railway manual scavenging has been completely eradicated. However, a viral video is being circulated now -- of one of the sanitation workers with a video for evidence, claiming that the workers have been doing manual scavenging. If the incident is proven right, a case will be registered against the contract company, and legal action will be taken," he added.

"Employing sanitation workers on a contractual agreement must be discontinued. The state government should come forward to regularise their employment. Tamil Nadu is the first state to have reported the highest number of deaths during manual scavenging. As many as 225 people have lost their lives while cleaning manholes since 1993. In order to bring an end to the issue, the state government must come forward to purchase equipment for cleaning drainage," he said.

He further urged the state government to reconsider the G.O., which states that if a sanitation worker retires from work, the respective vacancy must be filled by another sanitation worker on a contract basis. "The welfare board for cleanliness workers at present has been functioning without any legal power. It must be converted into a powerful commission in the future," he added.

MADURAI: National Commission of Safai Karamcharis Chairman M Venkatesan said a proper inquiry will be conducted regarding a video, in which a sanitation worker claims that workers have been cleaning toilets on trains with bare hands. Venkatesan, speaking at the review meeting organised by the Madurai Division of Southern Railway on Monday, said a few sanitation workers expressed their grievances regarding their contracts, stating that they are being paid Rs 365 per day, and are not given a PF number, bonus etc. "They also said the authorities provide them with only one pair of gloves per month and failed to issue uniforms. The Railways department has been giving Rs 600 as the daily wage to sanitation workers. The railway authorities have been asked to conduct a proper inquiry into these issues and bring justice to the workers. They have also been instructed to take action against the contract company, and cancel their contract," he added. He further stated that the Railway authorities have been told to conduct awareness programmes on violence against women and helpline numbers where they can lodge complaints. "Railway manual scavenging has been completely eradicated. However, a viral video is being circulated now -- of one of the sanitation workers with a video for evidence, claiming that the workers have been doing manual scavenging. If the incident is proven right, a case will be registered against the contract company, and legal action will be taken," he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Employing sanitation workers on a contractual agreement must be discontinued. The state government should come forward to regularise their employment. Tamil Nadu is the first state to have reported the highest number of deaths during manual scavenging. As many as 225 people have lost their lives while cleaning manholes since 1993. In order to bring an end to the issue, the state government must come forward to purchase equipment for cleaning drainage," he said. He further urged the state government to reconsider the G.O., which states that if a sanitation worker retires from work, the respective vacancy must be filled by another sanitation worker on a contract basis. "The welfare board for cleanliness workers at present has been functioning without any legal power. It must be converted into a powerful commission in the future," he added.