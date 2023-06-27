Religious preacher beaten in CSI Tirunelveli Diocese office

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Police personnel were deployed at the office of the Church of South India (CSI), Tirunelveli Diocese in Palayamkottai on Monday after a group of people allegedly attacked a religious preacher.



According to sources, the religious preacher, Godfrey Noble, submitted a petition at the office of the Commissioner of Police and was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.



"There is an ongoing dispute between two groups of people in running the CSI administration, which owns assets worth crores and runs a chain of educational institutions. Noble is a supporter of a group, while Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam supports the opponent group.

A couple of weeks ago, a video in which the MP is allegedly seen using abusive language against some of the CSI administrators, went viral. Gnanathiraviam was then removed from the post of correspondent to one of the CSI schools and also a committee's secretary.

Noble released a video on Sunday stating that the MP and his supporters locked the Diocese office and demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin that Gnanathiraviam be removed from his DMK party post. Meanwhile, Noble was attacked by a group of people at the Diocese office," sources added.

