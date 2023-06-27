Home States Tamil Nadu

Residents seek road from Vathalmalai to Kadathur

The residents alleged that due to the terrain, they have to travel for 70 km to reach their respective government offices.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road, Road construction, roads, roads construction

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  Residents of Vathalmalai in Pappireddipatti taluk urged the Dharmapuri administration to construct a road connecting Palsilambu and Sungarahalli village in Kadathur block which would allow them to access the block development office and taluk office.

The residents alleged that due to the terrain, they have to travel for 70 km to reach their respective government offices. They said that they have first travel for 25 km to Dharmapuri and from there they have to travel for 50 km to Pappireddipatti. Meanwhile, the police station and the Block Development office are in Kadathur, which is again 50 km away from the hamlet. Hence, the residents urged the administration to construct road between Palsilambu and Sungarahalli to provide direct access to Pappireddipatti and Kadathur blocks.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Farmers Association said, “Vathalamalai hill is a part of the Eastern ghats. We got access to a road for less than a decade and we got access to bus service for less than a year. Due to the terrain disadvantage, the residents cannot avail government schemes. For every revenue-related problem, the residents have to make a nearly 70 km trip from their home to reach the nearest government offices.”

“If the administration constructs a road from Palsilambu in Vathalmalai to Sungarahalli village in Kadathur block, the distance will be reduced to only 7 km to reach Kadathur and 25 km to Pappireddipatti,” he said.
Another resident, P Kaliappan from Palsilambu said, “This 12 feet wide path between Palsilambu and Sungarahalli has been in use for over a decade.

It is currently used as a footpath and the forest department has also permitted us to use this route, which is maintained by the panchayat. So, paving this road will be beneficial to the residents.” When TNIE spoke to revenue officials they said, they will look into the matter. “We are unclear about this path and we will assess the situation and take steps,” they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
residents road Vathalmalai Kadathur Dharmapuri administration
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp