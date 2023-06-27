Residents seek road from Vathalmalai to Kadathur

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Vathalmalai in Pappireddipatti taluk urged the Dharmapuri administration to construct a road connecting Palsilambu and Sungarahalli village in Kadathur block which would allow them to access the block development office and taluk office.

The residents alleged that due to the terrain, they have to travel for 70 km to reach their respective government offices. They said that they have first travel for 25 km to Dharmapuri and from there they have to travel for 50 km to Pappireddipatti. Meanwhile, the police station and the Block Development office are in Kadathur, which is again 50 km away from the hamlet. Hence, the residents urged the administration to construct road between Palsilambu and Sungarahalli to provide direct access to Pappireddipatti and Kadathur blocks.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Farmers Association said, “Vathalamalai hill is a part of the Eastern ghats. We got access to a road for less than a decade and we got access to bus service for less than a year. Due to the terrain disadvantage, the residents cannot avail government schemes. For every revenue-related problem, the residents have to make a nearly 70 km trip from their home to reach the nearest government offices.”

“If the administration constructs a road from Palsilambu in Vathalmalai to Sungarahalli village in Kadathur block, the distance will be reduced to only 7 km to reach Kadathur and 25 km to Pappireddipatti,” he said.

Another resident, P Kaliappan from Palsilambu said, “This 12 feet wide path between Palsilambu and Sungarahalli has been in use for over a decade.

It is currently used as a footpath and the forest department has also permitted us to use this route, which is maintained by the panchayat. So, paving this road will be beneficial to the residents.” When TNIE spoke to revenue officials they said, they will look into the matter. “We are unclear about this path and we will assess the situation and take steps,” they added.

