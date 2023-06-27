Home States Tamil Nadu

Shatabdi Express to stop at Jolarpettai from July 9

The Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express will depart from Chennai Central station at 5.25 pm instead of 5.30 pm from July 9.

CHENNAI:  Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express will stop at Jolarpettai station from July 9, said the Southern Railway in a statement on Monday. Currently, the train stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru Cantonment stations.

The Chennai Central - KSR Bengaluru Shatabdi Express will depart from Chennai Central station at 5.25 pm instead of 5.30 pm from July 9. The train will reach Jolarpettai at 8.14 pm. The return train that leaves Bengaluru at 6 am will reach Chennai at 11.05 am after stopping at Jolarpettai at 7.49 am.

Similarly, Rameswaram - Okha Weekly Express, Chennai Central - Palakkad Daily Superfast Express, and Nagercoil - SMVT Bengaluru Daily Express will stop at Rasipuram from July 7, according to another statement from the railways.

The trains were given the stoppage on an experimental basis. The stoppage of trains at Jolarpettai and Rasipuram will be inaugurated by Union Minister L Murugan, added the statement.

