TANUVAS to start admission counselling in first week of August, over 16K applications received

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) will start counselling for the Bachelor in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) course from the first week of August, announced vice chancellor K N Selvakumar on Tuesday.

He also said the rank list for the BVSc and AH course and BTech courses offered by the university will be released in the third week of July.

For BVSc and AH and BTech undergraduate courses, the application process is on and the last date to apply is June 30. According to varsity officials, Tanuvas has so far received 15,941 applications for BVSc and AH and 3,103 applications for BTech courses. Last year, the university received 13540 applications for the BVSc and AH course and 2474 for BTech courses.

The university offers BTech courses in food technology, poultry technology and dairy technology. There are 660 seats in seven veterinary colleges and 100 seats in the BTech food technology, dairy technology and poultry technology courses.

“We expect to receive 20% more applications compared to last year," said Selvakumar. The VC further said that looking at the high demand, they have increased 80 seats each in Udumalpet and Theni veterinary colleges.

Selvakumar said the admission process was started early this year so that students will get ample time to apply.

He further added that counselling for special categories, 7.5% reservation for government school students and BTech courses will be conducted in person mode while for general category the counselling will be done in online mode.

The university has plans to start classes in colleges for first year students from October first week. For 7.5% government school quota students, 45 seats in BVSc and eight seats in B Tech courses are reserved this year.

