‘Tasmac staff charging more than MRP will be suspended, transferred’

Action is being taken to transfer and suspend the employees selling liquor at extra cost and they are also penalised.”

Published: 27th June 2023

Minister S Muthuswamy distributing assistance to 145 differently abled beneficiaries at the Erode collectorate on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE:  Prohibition and Excise Department Minister S Muthusamy on Monday said stringent action such as transfer and suspension is being taken against Tasmac employees who sold liquor at extra cost. 

Speaking to reporters at the collectorate in Erode, Muthusamy said, “There might have been issues in some Tasmac shops but opposition parties have created an impression as if the issues are present everywhere.

There is a lot of false propaganda being done. We order immediate action on complaints wherever they originate. Action is being taken to transfer and suspend the employees selling liquor at extra cost and they are also penalised.”

“There are some cases pending in court regarding the reduction of sales hours of Tasmac shops. Action will be taken in this matter only after proper consultation. All bars currently functioning in the state are licensed. A case related to the auction of bars is pending in court. Court clearance will be obtained soon and all the bars will be auctioned,” he added. Earlier, the minister distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 72.5 lakh to 145 differently-abled beneficiaries at the collectorate.

