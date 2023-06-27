TET cannot be done away with since it is a union govt process: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The government will soon come up with a solution regarding appointing teachers in regular posts, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Coimbatore on Monday.

Addressing media persons, he said temporary teachers were appointed considering the welfare of students, adding a plan would be drawn up to use the services of around 80,000 teachers who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

“TET cannot be done away with since it is a union government’s process. Recently, meetings with several teachers’ associations were convened over this. Further, a joint meeting will be conducted with officials of Law, Human Resources Finance and School Education to solve regular teachers’ appointment issues. A good solution with be formulated after studying the economic impact of this matter,” he said.

On schools running without permits and flouting building norms, the education minister said, “A study is being done by Chief Education Officer in each district in the state to identify private schools that do not have permits. Shutting them down cannot be done immediately, hence a warning will be issued to those flouting building norms or running without a permit.” Earlier, the minister handed over recognition certificates to 350 private schools of Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Namakkal and Nilgiris.

