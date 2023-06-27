Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiff on relocation of transformer delays Humayun Mahal opening

PWD officials say Tangedco turning a blind eye to their request made four months ago

Published: 27th June 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Humayun Palace in Chepauk, Chennai | R Krishnaraj

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The inauguration of the Humayun Mahal is getting delayed due to a disagreement between the Public Works Department (PWD) and Tangedco over the relocation of a transformer on PWD premises.

Following a devastating fire incident in 2012, the government offices operating within Humayun Mahal were temporarily shifted to an alternative building. Subsequently, the PWD’s heritage wing renovated the iconic structure in 2019 at a cost of `40 crore. Although the renovation work was completed in September 2022, the removal of construction debris such as bricks, timber, and old doors was not carried out.

In the meantime, the department of agriculture proposed the establishment of a museum at the site. However, the delay in the waste removal process has now hindered the opening of this traditional edifice.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior PWD official stated, “We completed the renovation and waste removal tasks several months ago.

However, on the premises of Humayun Mahal, Tangedco had installed a power distribution transformer. This transformer supplies electricity to various government offices, including the PWD office and Ezhilagam. Unless the transformer is relocated, further progress is impossible.” Four months ago, the PWD formally requested Tangedco to shift the transformer and was assured of prompt action.

“We have been waiting for the completion of the transformer shifting process, after which, we can hand over the building to the government,” the PWD official added. When TNIE approached a senior Tangedco official, he said, “We conducted an inspection and had instructed PWD officials to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,500. However, as they have not yet paid the fee, we are unable to commence the process of shifting the transformer.” Stating that there is no outstanding dues, the PWD official said action will be taken to relocate the transformer at the earliest.

