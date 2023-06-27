Two brothers run over by car in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two brothers who were travelling on a bike died after they rammed another two-wheeler and were run over by a car on Chennai's Kamarajar Salai on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Praveen, 30, of Varadhappa Mudali Street in Sowcarpet, and his brother Rathan, 28. The brothers worked with a private company, said police. "On Sunday evening, the duo was travelling towards Santhome. Praveen was driving, while Rathan was riding pillion. While negotiating a turn on Kamarajar Salai, Praveen lost control of the vehicle and rammed an oncoming bike. The brothers fell to the ground in the impact," said police. Another car, which was coming from the other side, ran over the duo. Both suffered severe injuries. While Praveen was declared dead in the ambulance, Rathan died at a nearby hospital. The other two-wheeler rider, identified as Dev Sharma, suffered injuries. He was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The Marina traffic investigation police registered a case against car driver Abdul Syed, 26, of Royapettah.