Village chief tried to disrobe us, say 4 MGNREGA workers

Women allege that man pulled their clothes as BDO watched

Four MGNREGA workers filed a complaint against the panchayat president and his relative in Villupuram district | Express

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  “Is it the office of Melmalaiyanur BDO or a hideout for goons? Is it legal for goons to beat up women at a BDO office?” read placards held by four MGNREGA women workers, who protested in front of the collector’s office on Monday. The women, from Aathipattu village, alleged that the panchayat president and one of his supporters manhandled them and tried to disrobe them at the Block Development Officer’s office, where they had gone to collect their salaries, on June 14.

A petition filed by R Vasanthi (38), one of the four workers, said, “On June 14, five other women working at the MNREGA 100-day work scheme and I went to sign the register to avail our salaries. But the coordinator, Saraladevi, did not let us sign or pay us our dues.”

The petition further said that the women then approached the BDO office, where panchayat president V Muniappan and his relative M Sasikumar were present. “When we went to the BDO office to enquire about the matter. At that time, Sasikumar physically assaulted us and pulled at our clothes.”

Even though we were able to defend ourselves and entered the BDO’s chamber, Muniappan assaulted us and disrobed us, all in front of the BDO, who did not try to stop him,” the petition said. R Dhanalakshmi (30), who is disabled, told TNIE, “Since I have a disability, the men lifted me by my neck.

They also used abusive language.” Although they filed a complaint at Valathy police station on June 15, no FIR was registered until Monday. SP S Shashank Sai said, “We filed an FIR against the duo and a probe is on.” District collector C Palani said action will be taken following an inquiry.

