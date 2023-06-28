All primary health centres have anti-venom, anti-rabies shots: TN Health Minister

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: There is enough stock of anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine, for dog bites, in all primary health centres (PHC) across the state, said Minister for public health and family welfare department Ma Subramanian. He was speaking to media persons after inaugurating the pay ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday. He also kick-started distribution of cardioprotective drugs to patients at the urban wellness centre at Malumichampatti in Madukkarai.

The pay ward in CMCH has 26 rooms that are categorised as the super deluxe, deluxe and regular ward. The charges are Rs 1,000 for the regular ward, Rs 2,000 for the deluxe and Rs 3,000 for the super deluxe.

Explaining the new health protection programme, the minister said, “Heart protection programme has been started at a cost of Rs 3.37 crore after it was reported that heart attacks are increasing after the Covid-19 pandemic and cardioprotective drugs, that will prevent death due to heart attacks, are distributed as part of the initiative. A total of 8,713 sub-health centres, 2,206 PHCs and UPHCs will be stocked with cardioprotective drugs.”

He further said until two years ago, medicines for snake bites and dog bites were only available in government hospitals, district head government hospitals and medical college hospitals. “Now, a total of 2,286 centres including Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) & UPHCs have ample stock of ASV drugs and ARV drugs. Training is given to around 30,000 nurses at the CMCH on how to handle those drugs and vaccines,” he added.

On the number of vacancies, the minister said, “We have filled 4,300 vacancies so far. Interview for 1,021 doctor vacancies was conducted recently and the result will be released in 15 days. Chief Minister will give appointment orders to 2,000 persons, including 1,021 doctors and 980 pharmacists, in a single day.”

