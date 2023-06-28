Cop suspended for asking bribe from overloaded truck driver at Puliyarai check post

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A special sub-inspector (SSI) of police was suspended for allegedly taking a bribe from a driver of an overloaded truck heading towards Kerala with paddy hay, and two other police personnel, who were involved in the bribery incident at the Puliyarai check post, were transferred to Armed Reserve on Tuesday.



Sources identified the suspended SSI as James from Ayikudi police station. "The action was taken following an inquiry conducted by Superintendent of Police E T Samson. A video clip purportedly showing James attempting to return a Rs 100 note, which he had collected, to the truck driver, has gone viral on social media. He is also heard asking the driver whether the truck owner is coming, and the latter replies that the owner too used to give only Rs 100 as a bribe to police personnel. Then James is heard instructing his department personnel over the phone to register a case against the truck," they added.



Sources claimed that the SSI had demanded a Rs 500 bribe from the truck driver, and gave instructions to register a case because the driver gave him only Rs 100. Two other police personnel who were also involved in collecting bribes from drivers of overloaded trucks, were meanwhile transferred to the Armed Reserve.

