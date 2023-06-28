Home States Tamil Nadu

CPI(M) urges Katpadi DSP to arrest SI under SC/ST Act

A humiliated Sarathkumar, who hails from a Scheduled Caste community, took the extreme step, a few days after the incident.

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  The CPI(M) and Theendamai Ozhippu Munnani Sangam organised a protest on Tuesday demanding the arrest of a sub-inspector for allegedly assaulting a man who later set himself on fire in front of Katpadi police station on April 11, 2022. 

Karthick, who was the SI of the station, allegedly went to R Sarathkumar’s house in Kugaiyanallur and harassed him for not reporting at the station as the latter was a suspect in a sand mining case. A humiliated Sarathkumar, who hails from a Scheduled Caste community, took the extreme step, a few days after the incident.

The party members along with Sarathkumar’s family have urged Katpadi DSP Palani to arrest the inspector by filing a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, provide compensation to the victim’s family, and government job to one of his kin.

Over 50 protesters gathered in front of the Vellore collectorate, following which, discussions were held between them, the Adi Dravidar welfare department, and SP Manivannan. They dispersed after receiving assurance that necessary action would be taken within 15 days. Furthermore, a recommendation will be submitted to the government to address the grievances, said sources.

