DMK issues show cause notice to Tirunelveli MP over clash in CSI diocese

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has issued a show cause notice to Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam seeking an explanation within seven days for actions that have brought disrepute to the party. The party had published the notice in Murasoli and insiders say the leadership wants to tread carefully on the issue.

The notice comes in the wake of the clash in Tirunelveli CSI diocese involving two groups and police filing a case. The ruling party’s move is seen as a signal of its impartiality in the issue involving two groups of the Christian community.

The usual practice in the DMK is to suspend a functionary and the person will submit an explanation. Based on the response, the suspension will be revoked or the person may be dismissed. But in this case, the MP was not suspended and instead given a chance to respond.

A senior leader told TNIE, “Traditionally, members of CSI diocese have been supporters of the DMK. However, a visible split and dispute have emerged among them. One group is backed by Gnanathiraviam. If the party takes action against the MP based on the police case, his CSI supporters may turn against the party. If no action is taken, those opposing the MP will be displeased. With the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party aims to please both factions, hence the show cause notice to the MP. This way, even if action is taken against him, it will be seen as a neutral stance.”

DMK leaders TNIE spoke to also said the leadership is taking measured action. They pointed out that members of the diocese reside in significant numbers across parliamentary constituencies such as Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi.

DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, said, “The dispute has arisen among individuals of same caste and within the church. Hence, we cannot hastily take action against anyone. The party has requested him to submit his explanation.”

CHENNAI: The DMK has issued a show cause notice to Tirunelveli MP S Gnanathiraviam seeking an explanation within seven days for actions that have brought disrepute to the party. The party had published the notice in Murasoli and insiders say the leadership wants to tread carefully on the issue. The notice comes in the wake of the clash in Tirunelveli CSI diocese involving two groups and police filing a case. The ruling party’s move is seen as a signal of its impartiality in the issue involving two groups of the Christian community. The usual practice in the DMK is to suspend a functionary and the person will submit an explanation. Based on the response, the suspension will be revoked or the person may be dismissed. But in this case, the MP was not suspended and instead given a chance to respond.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior leader told TNIE, “Traditionally, members of CSI diocese have been supporters of the DMK. However, a visible split and dispute have emerged among them. One group is backed by Gnanathiraviam. If the party takes action against the MP based on the police case, his CSI supporters may turn against the party. If no action is taken, those opposing the MP will be displeased. With the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party aims to please both factions, hence the show cause notice to the MP. This way, even if action is taken against him, it will be seen as a neutral stance.” DMK leaders TNIE spoke to also said the leadership is taking measured action. They pointed out that members of the diocese reside in significant numbers across parliamentary constituencies such as Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi. DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, said, “The dispute has arisen among individuals of same caste and within the church. Hence, we cannot hastily take action against anyone. The party has requested him to submit his explanation.”