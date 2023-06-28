Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy seeks CBI inquiry in temple land grabbing case

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Alleging the involvement of the family of a ruling party MLA and other political individuals in the purchase of land belonging to Kamatchi Amman Temple in Puducherry using forged documents, former chief minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday sought a CBI probe into the case.



During a press conference, Narayanasamy alleged that the CB-CID registered a case only after the temple authorities complained to the Union home ministry. Recently, 13 individuals who were involved in making forged documents and those who assisted in registering of the fake property documents were arrested, he said and demanded the department to reveal the reason behind not arresting those involved in the selling and purchase of the property.

They have applied for anticipatory bail, he said. He alleged that the ruling party is trying to suppress the matter to protect the MLA. As many such influential politicians are involved, the CB-CID will not be able to make their arrests due to political interference. Thus, a CBI probe is essential for a fair inquiry, he added.



Charging the AINRC-BJP government on not being able to protect temple lands, Narayanasamy said, in addition to Kamatchi Amman temple, there has been complaints from Manakula Vinayagar Temple of grabbing their lands at Ariyapalayam near Villianur and Thavalakuppam.



He further said, during Chief Minister Rangasamy’s earlier tenure from 2011 to 2016, the cabinet decided to permit sale of temple land to the public which was stopped due to Congress protests. The proposal was withdrawn after the Congress came to power.

"Rangasamy has surrendered his governing powers to the L-G. She holds regular meetings at Raj Nivas which are attended neither by the Chief Minister nor any concerned minister. Rangasamy then complains that he is powerless and enacts a drama. If you cannot govern, resign and leave," slammed the former CM.



He added that the Centre is neglecting Puducherry. In the past nine years, not even a new train has been granted to the UT. Besides, the Narendra Modi government has withdrawn JIPMER’s multi organ transplant and trauma care centre and a superspeciality hospital granted to the UT and shifted it to Chandigarh by depriving the people of Puducherry.



PUDUCHERRY: Alleging the involvement of the family of a ruling party MLA and other political individuals in the purchase of land belonging to Kamatchi Amman Temple in Puducherry using forged documents, former chief minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday sought a CBI probe into the case. During a press conference, Narayanasamy alleged that the CB-CID registered a case only after the temple authorities complained to the Union home ministry. Recently, 13 individuals who were involved in making forged documents and those who assisted in registering of the fake property documents were arrested, he said and demanded the department to reveal the reason behind not arresting those involved in the selling and purchase of the property. They have applied for anticipatory bail, he said. He alleged that the ruling party is trying to suppress the matter to protect the MLA. As many such influential politicians are involved, the CB-CID will not be able to make their arrests due to political interference. Thus, a CBI probe is essential for a fair inquiry, he added. Charging the AINRC-BJP government on not being able to protect temple lands, Narayanasamy said, in addition to Kamatchi Amman temple, there has been complaints from Manakula Vinayagar Temple of grabbing their lands at Ariyapalayam near Villianur and Thavalakuppam. He further said, during Chief Minister Rangasamy’s earlier tenure from 2011 to 2016, the cabinet decided to permit sale of temple land to the public which was stopped due to Congress protests. The proposal was withdrawn after the Congress came to power. "Rangasamy has surrendered his governing powers to the L-G. She holds regular meetings at Raj Nivas which are attended neither by the Chief Minister nor any concerned minister. Rangasamy then complains that he is powerless and enacts a drama. If you cannot govern, resign and leave," slammed the former CM. He added that the Centre is neglecting Puducherry. In the past nine years, not even a new train has been granted to the UT. Besides, the Narendra Modi government has withdrawn JIPMER’s multi organ transplant and trauma care centre and a superspeciality hospital granted to the UT and shifted it to Chandigarh by depriving the people of Puducherry. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });