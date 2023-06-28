Have sufficient EVMs for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says CEO

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI:  The Election Commission of India has begun preliminary works for Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu with a workshop for all district electoral officers in conducting first-level checking of electronic voting machines, control units and VVPATS. Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo who chaired the workshop said the state has a sufficient number of EVMs and other machines for the LS polls. 

Talking to reporters, he said the first level of checking of EVMs and VVPATS in all districts will start on July 4. “There are 68,036 polling stations in Tamil Nadu. As many as 1,78,357 ballot units and 1,02,581 control units and 1,08,732 VVPATS have arrived so far from three sources -- other states, ECI directly and Bharat Electronics Limited in Bengaluru,” he said.

The ECI has kept more than 30% EVMs, control units and VVPATS for the state as a normal procedure. 
The special summary revision of electoral rolls is already going on with reference to January 1, 2024, as the qualifying date. House-to-house verification by booth-level officers will take place between July 21 and August 21.  The final electoral rolls will be published on January 5, 2024. 

